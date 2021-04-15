Army's 92 base hospital, a life line for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): Indian Army's prestigious 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar serves as a lifeline of the armed forces during peace and war. The hospital extends its support not only to the armed forces personnel, their dependents and veterans but also to the police and paramilitary forces.

During the critical period within which resuscitations can be done, the hospital had done many life-saving interventions.



Many lives have been saved due to the excellent critical care provided by the hospital. The hospital has highly qualified and experienced doctors and staff and has kept up with the times, equipped with the most modern diagnostic tools including automatic analyzers, CT scan and MRI and the latest surgical equipment.

Most cases that come to the hospital are of gunshot wounds and splinter injuries during encounters or anti-terrorist operations. During injuries at the LoC, the army uses its choppers to carry soldier to the hospital that springs into action in no time. When a call about an injury is received, one who attends the call plays a buzz for all staff to be prepared to receive the casualty.





Brig. Sanjay Mourya, incharge 92 Base Hospital Srinagar, said," 92 base is a 598 bedded multi-speciality hospital that includes all basic specialities including ENT, eye, dermatology, psychiatry, paediatrics and gynaecology. We cater for all soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir region."

"Our system of trauma has evolved over a period of time and we are now at a high rate of success in our medical interventions. Last year we faced a challenge with both trauma cases and COVID-19 cases and we successfully treated COVID-19 Patients with less than one per cent mortality," he further said adding that the hospital can treat around 40 casualties at a time.



"We have also started the COVID-19 vaccination here and all our Health Care Workers have been vaccinated and vaccination for Front Line Workers is underway," he added.

Kamal Kumar Dev, a doctor said, "We get a call to receive the casualty case that takes a maximum of half an hour to get here, we will inform all specialities and staff to be prepared, they are all residing nearby...The stabilised patients if in need of surgery will be taken to the operation theatre. In Jammu and Kashmir, this hospital receives all the trauma patients and so it is the lifeline of the Valley." (ANI)

