Army's counter-terrorism operation continues in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): Indian Army's counter-terrorism operation in the Nar Khas forest area of Poonch continued on Friday morning.

As the operation progresses in the Poonch district, the Indian Army special forces have been deployed to search and target small groups of terrorists hiding in the thick forests there.

Yesterday evening, army sources told ANI, "As per the ground assessment, there may be two to four terrorists operating in small groups. Forces are moving carefully inside the dense forest areas to hunt them down."



The terrorist groups are surrounded now in a particular area and the Special Forces operatives along with other troops can establish contact anytime now, they further said.

A lot of surveillance equipment has been deployed to support operations on the ground.

Sources had said areas are being sanitised and all necessary measures are being taken.

The Nagrota-based 16 Corps commander is constantly keeping track of operations. Nine Army soldiers have lost their lives in these operations. (ANI)

