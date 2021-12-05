Army's ex-servicemen meet held in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Baramulla RR Bn of Dagger Division organised ex-servicemen meet in Baramulla at the Sikh War memorial.

Ex-servicemen present at the event were honoured by the Army for their courage and sacrifices. During the event, they were also briefed about the various schemes undertaken by the authorities for them.

A total of 57 ex-servicemen from the area, including veterans of 1965 and 1971 wars, attended the meet. Six octogenarian ex-servicemen graced on the occasion, the official release said.



During the meet, the ex-servicemen shared their experiences of the wars and some of them also shared various incidents that took place during their times.

An interactive session during the meet helped in shedding light on the prevailing feelings of people. During this session, ex-servicemen also shared their grievances which were noted down and will be addressed accordingly.

The veteran fraternity has been instrumental in fostering amicable ties between the army, public and have been the torch-bearers of the Army, the official release by the Army read.

The meet gives out a message to the veterans that the organisation cares for them and will always stand by them.

All the ex-servicemen, who attended the meet, were also felicitated. (ANI)

