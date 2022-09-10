Army's Kibithu base in Arunachal named after first CDS late Gen Bipin Rawat

Kibithu (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): To honour the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late General Bipin Rawat, the Kibithu military garrison in Arunachal was named after him.

Gen Rawat died in a chopper crash last year in December along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel.

The event to rename the military station was attended by state Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retd) and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, senior military and civilian dignitaries along with daughters of the late CDS.



During the ceremony, Kibithu Military Camp was renamed as General Bipin Rawat military garrison, wherein a grand gate built in local traditional architectural style, was inaugurated by the Governor.

Gen Rawat commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel at Kibithu from 1999-2000 and contributed immensely to strengthening the security structure of Kibithu, a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley.

The 22 Km road stretch from Walong to Kibithu was also dedicated as GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT MARG by the state Chief Minister.

"A majestic life-size mural of the General was also unveiled followed by an address by the Governor," Army officials said. (ANI)