Army's South Western Command conducts investiture ceremony at Jaipur Military Station

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 27 (ANI): Army's South Western Command conducted an investiture ceremony at Jaipur Military Station on Saturday.



Fourteen Sena Medals(Gallantry), one Yudh Seva Medal and four Sena Medals (Distinguished) were presented by Lt Gen AS Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SWC, said Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, Defence, Rajasthan Public Relations Officer.



Lieutenant General A S Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command also conferred citations to 15 units of the South Western Command for their exemplary performances, added the Defence Rajasthan PRO. (ANI)

