Army's Western Command setting up 100-bed COVID hospital in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Western Command of the Indian Army is setting up a 100-bed (oxygenated) COVID hospital at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College here in Faridabad, said officials on Friday.

"Army teams are working round the clock to make it functional on an urgent basis and provide requisite succour in these trying times," the Western Army Command said in a tweet.

The Western Command on Monday provided assistance to the state of Punjab with medical staff and medically trained combatants to meet the exigent shortage in hospitals. The Army also provided support in reviving the oxygen plants that were lying defunct.



India reported its highest single-day spike on Friday with a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours.



With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed Union Health Ministry. Also, the country witnessed as many as 3,31,507 recoveries on Friday, pushing the total recoveries count to 1,76,12,351.

The country registered 3,915 new COVID-related deaths which took the total death toll in the country further up to 2,34,083. (ANI)

