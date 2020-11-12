Arnab bail a slap to Thackeray government: Somaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said that the interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is a slap on the face of the Maharashtra government.



"#ArnabGoswami ko Bail, yane Thackeray Sarkar ko Tamacha (Arnab Goswami's bail is a slap on the face of Thackeray government)," he tweeted after the Republic TV owner got bail in an abetment to suicide case on Wednesday.

"The bail given to Arnab Goswami is the victory of justice over the exploitation of the state. The Supreme Court's decision is an answer to the way the Maharashtra government, run by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, besides the Mumbai police commissioner used their power," Somaiya said in a video message on his Twitter handle.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Goswami was released from Taloja Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him and two others interim bail earlier in the day in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case. (ANI)

