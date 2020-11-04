Arnab Goswami arrested in case without FIR, assaulted by 2 cops at his residence: Lawyer Gaurav Parker

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's lawyer Gaurav Parker on Wednesday said the journalist has been arrested in a case without FIR and he was assaulted by two police officials at his residence in Mumbai.

"Arnab Goswami was assaulted in his house by two police officers -- Pravin Patil and Sachin. His family members were pushed and the house was cordoned off for three hours. There are abrasions on his left hand and an existing injury on his hand was tried to be torn apart by police. His arrest was not informed to his wife. But his arrest panchnama says his wife was informed. He was pulled by his belt and beaten on the back of the spine thereby he was injured," Parker told reporters here.

"He appeals to the citizen of India to support him in the case especially when the FIR has been closed by a closure report in form of Form A, so there was no FIR. After the closure of the FIR, there is a re-investigation done by this police station. It appears that he has been arrested in that re-investigation. Still, we don't have police papers in our hand," he said.

Goswami was brought to Alibaug Police station in Raigad district in a police vehicle from his residence earlier in the day. The journalist has been arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Later, Goswami was also named in the FIR of Naik's death case.

A closure report was filed in the case in 2019, but the case was re-opened after Naik's wife, Akshata, approached the court. In September this year, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered re-investigation in the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter Adnya Naik. (ANI)