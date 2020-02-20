Around 13 kg of smuggled gold seized at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here has seized over 12.693 kgs of smuggled gold worth over Rs 5 crore. The seizure was made from 18 passengers, coming from Malaysia, Colombo, and Dubai at the international airport.

According to the Customs officials, they allegedly belonged to different. They were arrested under the Customs Provisions Act, 1962.

As a follow-up investigation, the officers also searched the residential premises of a building of a person -- Tax Assistant belonging to the Customs Department at Kolathur here.

At the arrival wing of the airport, a mob of 50 persons gathered around the officers and the 18 passengers. The mob also manhandled two DRI officers. The officers had to leave the place with the arrested passengers

A complaint was filed in the jurisdiction of the S-2 Police station. Some of the passengers who followed the officers up to the police station were asked to come the next day for further investigation.

Further inquiry is currently underway. (ANI)

