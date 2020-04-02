Around 1,300 Tablighi Jamaat attendees traced in Maharashtra: State Health Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that over 1,400 people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, of which 1,300 have been traced and are being quarantined.

"Over 1,400 people from Maharashtra attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Out of which, around 1,300 have been traced till now and are being quarantined in Maharashtra. Their samples will be collected for COVID-19 testing," Tope said.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.

A total of 2,361 people were brought out from the Markaz in Nizamuddin area in a joint operation by authorities which lasted for over 36 hours, following which the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had carried out a sanitisation of the premises and nearby area. (ANI)

