Around 132 scientists left DRDO in 5 years on personal grounds: MoS Defence

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A total 132 scientists left the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the past five years on personal grounds, said defence">Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday in a written reply to MP Vishnu Dayal Ram in the Lok Sabha.

DRDO was formed in 1958 from the amalgamation of the then already functioning Technical Development Establishment (TDEs) of the Indian Army and the Directorate of Technical Development & Production (DTDP) with the Defence Science Organisation (DSO).

DRDO was then a small organisation with 10 establishments or laboratories. Over the years, it has grown multi-directionally in terms of the variety of subject disciplines, number of laboratories, achievements and stature. (ANI)

