Around 1351 types of Bhog, including liquor, cigarettes offered to Lord Bhairavnath in MP's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Around 1351 types of Bhog, including liquors and cigarettes, were offered to Lord Bhairavnath on the occasion Bhairav Ashtami at 56 Bhairav temple located in Bhagtipura, Ujjain on Wednesday evening.

There is a tradition of offering liquor in the Kaal Bhairav temple of Ujjain. The Bhairav Ashtami festival has been celebrated here since the ancient era. As a result, Bhairav Baba was adorned attractively and after worship, Maha Bhog was offered.

The specialty of the Mahabhog was that different types of liquor, cigarettes, Bhang and weed were also offered among 1351 types of dishes.



The ingredients of Mahabhog are made available by the devotees, which are later distributed to the devotees after offering Bhog to Bhairavnath.

1351 types of dishes include 390 types of incense sticks, 200 types of other, 180 types of face masks, 64 Kinds of Chocolate, 55 types of sweets, 45 types of biscuits, 60 types of Gujarati Namkeen, 56 types of snacks, 75 types of dry fruits, 30 types of Gajak, 28 types of soft drinks, 28 types of fruits, 40 types of liquor (Rum, Whiskey, Tequila, Vodka Beer and Champagne), chillum, cannabis, 40 types of bakery items and 60 types of sachet cigarette.

It is believed that on this day all the wishes of devotees are fulfilled after worshipping Baba Bhairav Nath. The pending works of the devotees get completed, because of which a large number of people come here and bow down their heads before Baba Bhairav Nath. (ANI)

