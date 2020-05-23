Around 13,54,000 people returned to UP by Shramik Special trains, says Awanish Awasthi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday informed that around 13,54,000 people in more than 1,018 Shramik Special trains have returned to the state amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Around 13,54,000 people in more than 1,018 Shramik Special trains have returned to Uttar Pradesh from different states," said Awanish Awasthi.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad informed that the number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2,332 in Uttar Pradesh.

3,335 people have recovered from the disease while 152 deaths have been reported to date in the state. (ANI)

