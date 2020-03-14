Around 15 to 20 Gujarat Congress MLAs to leave for Jaipur today

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Around 15 to 20 Gujarat Congress MLAs will be leaving for Jaipur on Saturday evening ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

"Around 15 to 20 Gujarat Congress MLAs will leave for Jaipur today at around 7 pm, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections," said Congress sources.

Meanwhile, BJP fielded Congress turncoat Narhari Amin as its third candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

