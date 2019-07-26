AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Around 20-25 airports will be privatised, says AAI chairman Mohapatra

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:02 IST

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Friday that around "20-25 airports would be privatised".
"We are actually looking at a basket of 20-25 airports for privatisation. The Cabinet has already given the approval for the privatisation of six airports in December," said Guruprasad Mohapatra at a press conference here.
"Focus would be on the development of a regional network of airports in the country with the help of the private sector. Not every airport will attract private investment or interest. The movement in a day should be around 50-60 flights to attract private investment," he said.
"But there is a large number of districts in the country which require airports. Our focus would be that whatever money we get from the private effort, we pump it in the development of aviation regional network in remotest part," he said.
Last year, the government had decided to privatise airports in Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model (ANI)

