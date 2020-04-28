Around 200 healthcare personnel infected with COVID-19 in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that around 200 healthcare personnel have been infected with COVID-19 in the national capital while the total number of cases has jumped to 3,108.

"Around 200 medical staff members of both government and private hospitals have been infected with COVID-19. Advisory has been issued. We have found that the staff at the COVID-dedicated hospitals are not testing positive. The health workers from non-COVID hospitals are testing positive," Jain told reporters here.

The health minister said that 60 healthcare personnel from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital have been found COVID-19 positive and some of them come from Jahangirpuri, a hotspot of the deadly virus in Delhi.

"The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 3,108 now, of which 190 cases were reported yesterday. There are 2,177 active cases, 877 patients have been cured while 11 are on the ventilator. The death toll stands at 54. The doubling rate of COVID-19 in Delhi is 13 days while that of the country is 9.1 days," Jain said.

He said that if there was no lockdown the numbers would have been much higher.

When asked about lockdown extension, "Seven days are left. We will see what the situation would be in these days."

The ongoing nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attended the meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

