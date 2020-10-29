Around 200 slum dwellings at Rangpuri in Mahipalpur razed by Delhi Police

By Manish Gupta

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi Police demolished about 200 slum dwellings in the Israeli camp area of Rangpuri in Mahipalpur with a bulldozer on Wednesday night.

About 800 to 1,000 people who lived in these slum dwellings became homeless today and now have to spend the winter in the streets.



The people said they have electricity bills which they had paid. They said they have a letter given by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Mukhymantri Aawas Yojana.

A local leader from the slum, Ramlal said the police gave only 10 minutes' time before demolishing the dwellings. "Not everyone was given time to take away their belongings," he added.

A woman named Rajni said there is no one else in her family to earn a livelihood. She has to look after her old parents. She had gone to work when her dwelling was demolished. When leaders had come asking for votes, they had given a paper for the houses, but despite that, the dwellings were demolished.

Another woman named Aarti, who was standing on the road with her child at around 2 am said after their dwelling was demolished, the family is on the streets.

