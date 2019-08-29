Around 23 air incidents reported daily in India: DGCA

New Delhi, [India], August 29, (ANI): India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in media workshop for civil aviation correspondents on Thursday said that around 23 air incidents have been reported on daily basis.

"We have reported around 20-23 incident on a daily basis which could be due to bird hit, dust, storm, bad weather and technical reasons in the aircraft," said DGCA Arun Kumar.

India witnesses about 8,000 flight movements daily including by all foreign airlines and around 3,500 of them are domestic flights.

DGCA Arun Kumar also said that the aviation regulator has recently announced a plan to do breath analyser tests on ATC officers and ground handling staff. The regulator earlier used to conduct B.A. tests only on pilots and cabin crew.

India has a total of around 16,000 commercial pilots.


