Around 23 lakh migrant labourers brought back to UP from other States, says Addl Chief Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Around 23 lakh migrant labourers have been brought back to the State from other States during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

"So far, around 23 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the State from different parts of the country. UP government is committed to the safe return of all the stranded labourers to the state," said Awasthi during a press conference.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that migrant workers coming back to the State should be screened and sent to the quarantine centres or home quarantine as required.

"He has said that they should also be provided with a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 during the home quarantine," added Awasthi.

Awasthi further said that more than 8,000 people have been fined in the State till date for the violation of social distancing norms and for not wearing masks.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that wherever fines are being imposed, people should also be given two masks," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2,493 in Uttar Pradesh.

"3,433 people have recovered from the disease while 155 others lost their lives," added Mohan. (ANI)

