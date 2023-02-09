Around 2,763 people arrested so far in crackdown against child marriages in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): Assam Police has so far arrested 2,763 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state, police said on Thursday.

According to the data shared by Assam police, 216 persons have been arrested in Hojai, 184 in Nagaon, 183 in Dhubri, 158 in Baksa, 146 in Barpeta, 140 in Biswanath, 128 in Morigaon, 121 in Bongaigaon, 118 in Hailakandi, 108 in Kokrajhar, 107 in Karimganj, 102 in Kamrup.

Police have registered 4,135 cases related to child marriage across the state.

Assam government will soon formulate a rehabilitation policy for victims of child marriages following the recent action by the state police.

The government is likely to announce assistance for those, whose husbands were arrested in the clampdown.

The Assam cabinet on Thursday directed the Assam Police to continue its drive against child marriage.

The Assam cabinet also formed a 3-member cabinet committee including state cabinet ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Ajanta Neog to prepare the rehabilitation policy and the government will decide after the submission of the report by the cabinet committee.



On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns about the prevalence of teenage pregnancies in the state.

"Our drive against child marriage is for public health and public welfare as the teenage pregnancy ratio in Assam is quite alarming - 16.8 per cent," Chief Minister Sharma Sarma said.

He further said, "We are resolved to continue this drive until we fulfil our objective. I urge the people to cooperate with us in controlling this harmful trend."

Sharing the district-wise data on teenage pregnancy, the Assam Chief Minister said that, Barpeta district has the highest teenage pregnancy ratio in the state with a ratio of 28.7 per cent in the year 2022.

The data revealed that a 27.9 per cent teenage pregnancy ratio had been registered in Dhubri and South Salmara followed by 24.1 per cent in Goalpara, 22.3 per cent in Bongaigaon, 21.9 per cent in Kokrajhar, 21.1 per cent in Darrang, 20.8 per cent in Morigaon, 19.4 per cent in Chirang, 18.8 per cent in Nagaon and Hojai district.

According to the data shared by Assam CM, Assam registered 6,20,867 pregnancies in 2022 out of which 1,04,264 were of below the age of 19.

Dhubri and South Salmara districts registered 51,831 cases out of which 14,438 were below the age of 19. On the other hand, as many as 64,941 pregnancies were registered in Nagaon and Hojai districts, out of which 12,188 are below the age of 19 years. (ANI)

