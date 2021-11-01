Around 2,800 fire personnel to be on duty to handle fire calls on Diwali

New Delhi [India] November 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Delhi Fire service (DFS) has made an adequate preparation by deploying around 2,800 fire personnel in the National capital, officials said on Monday.



Besides, in addition to 64 fire stations, the DFS has also established 30 fire posts to handle fire calls.

"We have made extensive preparations to handle fire calls during the Diwali festival. Around 2,800 fire personnel will be on duty on Diwali. In addition to 64 fire stations, we have established 30 fire posts to handle fire calls," Atul Garg, Director, DFS tweeted. (ANI)

