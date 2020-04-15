Around 29,000 vehicles seized in Hyderabad for violating lockdown norms

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Around 29,000 vehicles have been seized in Hyderabad for violating lockdown norms and coming out on roads unnecessarily.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad City told ANI, "In Telangana state, lockdown started on March 23 and since then we are strictly implementing the lockdown measures. Every day from morning 6 am, traffic police personnel are on the roads for duty. Almost every day, we are seizing two thousand vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers."

"Our intention is to maintain lockdown successfully to defeat coronavirus. Till yesterday, we have seized around 29,000 thousand vehicles in the city who were found violating the norms and were not having proper documents," he added.

The Additional Commissioner further said, "Public should purchase any medicines or essentials within two to three kilometres radius of their residences. Anyone found guilty of going beyond the limit are being fined Rs 500 for disobeying orders." (ANI)

