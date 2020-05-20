Around 300 Goan seafarers to be repatriated from Italy, 2 flights to land tomorrow

Dabolim (Goa) [India], May 19 (ANI): Around 300 Goan seafarers stranded in Italy due to Covid-19 pandemic, will be flown in to Goa international airport on two special flights on Wednesday.



Speaking to ANI, Airport Director Gagan Malik said that around 300 people to reach here tomorrow while another flight will land on Thursday.



"Earlier, there was a schedule of three flights. Now there are only two flights will land here tomorrow. The first flight will come around 8:30 am and the second flight will come around 3 pm. Around 300 people will come in these flights. Probably the third flight will come on Thursday which will also pick up around 100 Italians stranded in Goa," Malik told ANI.



He said that those passengers who are coming via repatriation flights will be tested for COVID-19 and will be sent to 14-day quarantine once they test negative.

At Goa airport, we are all set to receive our citizens arriving via air route. All the passengers arriving will be tested and kept under institutional quarantine until the results are out. All passengers are thoroughly tested before being released from the premises," the airport director said.

"Goa Government is arranging a one-time meal for them. We are arranging coffee and biscuits for them. Their bags will be sanitised before handing over to them," he said.

The airport staff will ensure social distancing and security of passengers. (ANI)

