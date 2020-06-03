Around 42 cr poor received aid of Rs 53,248 cr under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Around 42 crore poor people have received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the government said on Wednesday.

"As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by central and state governments. Around 42crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs53,248 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package(PMGKP)," read an official release by the Union Ministry of Finance.

"Rs 16,394 crore front-loaded towards payment of the first installment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries. Rs 10,029 crore credited to 20.05 crore (98.33%) women Jan Dhan account holders as the first installment," it said.

The ministry said that the number of women PMJDY accounts holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transactions under the first installment is Rs 8.72 crore (44%).

"Rs. 10,315 crore credited to 20.62crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with the second installment. The number of women PMJDY accounts holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transaction under 2nd installment is 9.7crore (47%)," the release said.

It stated that total Rs 2,814.5 crore have been disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments.

"Benefits transferred to all 2.81 crore beneficiaries in two installments. 2.3 crore building & construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4,312.82 crore. So far 101 Lakh MT of food grains has been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April.36.93 LMT of foodgrains has been distributed, covering 73.86crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for April 2020. 32.92 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 65.85 crore beneficiaries by 35 States/UTs for May 2020,'" the release said.

3.58 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 7.16 crore beneficiaries by 17 States/UTs for June 2020, the ministry said.

"5.06LMT of pulses have also been dispatched to various states/UTs.Total 1.91LMT pulses have been distributed so far to 17.9 crore household beneficiaries out of 19.4 crore such beneficiaries. Total 9.25 crore PMUY cylinders have been booked under this scheme so far and 8.58 crore PMUY free cylinders already delivered to beneficiaries. 16.1 Lakh members of EPFO has taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs 4,725 crores," read the release.

"Increased rate has been notified w.e.f 01-04-2020.In the current financial year, 48.13 crore person's man-days of work generated. Further, Rs 28,729 crore released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material. 24% EPF contribution transferred to 59.23 Lakh employees account amounting to 895.09crore," it said. (ANI)

