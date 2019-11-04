Around 44,000 youth participate in recruitment rally in Samba, J-K

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a recruitment mega-rally for the youth in Sher Bachcha Stadium, Samba, which saw an overwhelming response with nearly 44,000 youth participating in it on Monday.

This was the first recruitment drive after Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Jammu Defence PRO, Lt. Col. Devender Anand said: "The huge number of participants show how much people are willing to serve the country. The participants have shown full enthusiasm and dedication towards this task."

"It is evident that the youth is fully prepared to provide their services to the country. This also shows that the youth is progressing in a better direction. This will also ensure that there will be no hurdles in the progress of Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Young people from the districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba participated in the rally very enthusiastically for a chance to put on the Army uniform.

One participant, Aman Kumar said: "I was very excited about this rally. Even as a kid, I always wanted to wear the uniform and do something for my country."

This rally is organised after nearly one and a half years, which will increase employment and give the people a chance to defend the country, stated another participant.

On the topic of conflict with the neighboring country Pakistan, the participants have stated that through this rally, they will give a befitting reply to the alleged terrorism activities initiated by Pakistan.

The 10-day recruitment rally started on November 3 and will go on till November 12. (ANI)

