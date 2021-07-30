Around 46 monkeys poisoned to death in Karnataka's Hassan district

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a shocking incident of cruelty towards animals, Karnataka police found that more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, packed in gunny bags, and thrown away in Sakleshpur area of Karnataka's Hassan district late on Wednesday night.



As per Sakleshpur Police, only 14 monkeys could be rescued from the lot, while around 46 died due to poisoning.

"At least 46 monkeys were found dead at Sakleshpur in Karnataka's Hassan district late on Wednesday night. Fourteen were rescued from the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest that the monkeys were poisoned. A case has been registered," police said. (ANI)

