Around 5 Naxals injured in encounter with Chhattisgarh police in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): An encounter broke out on Friday between Naxals and District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said, "Four to five Naxals have been injured. All security personnel are safe. A search operation is underway."

Earlier on April 13, in a dent to the Naxal movement four of its cadres, including one of its commanders surrendered before police in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.



According to police, the cadres quit the naxal movement after getting impressed by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and the district police campaign 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined by the local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn).

The surrendered Naxalites were identified as Muchaki Dewa (militia commander), Muchaki Joga (militia deputy commander), Muchaki Hunga (militia member) and Somaru (member), said a police officer, adding that Dewa was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The officer said that the surrendered Naxals were active in the Sukma-Dantewada border area.

The officer informed that the intelligence cell of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 226th battalion played a significant role in the surrender of the Naxals.

Necessary assistance will be provided to them as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, said the officer. (ANI)

