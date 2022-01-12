Around 50 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at BJP Delhi headquarters: Sources

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Around 50 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the national capital, sources said on Wednesday.

"Around 50 people have been found positive for COVID-19 at the BJP headquarters including staff, BVG staff (engaged in cleaning and serving), security staff and media co-head in-charge Sanjay Mayukh as per the testing done on Tuesday. All are in isolation and are adhering to COVID-19 protocols," sources told ANI.

"Sanitization has been carried out at the office. Moreover, COVID-19 tests are being conducted on a regular basis," sources said.

"Only people engaged in important activities related to the office are coming to the headquarters," the sources added.



Yesterday, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was held at the party office. The second round of the meeting will be held today.

On Monday, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda said he had tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

"I got my COVID-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested," tweeed Nadda in Hindi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister of State for Defence Ministry Ajay Bhatt also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

