Around 845 labourers, workers boarded first special train from Nashik, says UP Additional Chief Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Maharashtra's Nashik in the morning and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday.

"The process of bringing back the migrant workers have started in the state. We have brought thousands of migrant workers from Haryana. The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Maharashtra's Nashik in the morning and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train. They will reach Lucknow, tomorrow," Awasthi said here while addressing a press conference.

Awasthi said that discussions are being held with the concerned authorities to run more trains from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has given instructions to providing infrared thermometer to health department officials to do the screening of migrant workers at district level. Chief Minister has said that the details (name, address, mobile number) of all the migrant workers coming back in the state should also be compiled along with their work details. We will ensure the list of all passengers and their health tests. We are also making arrangements for 14 days home quarantine of migrant workers,"

Awasthi informed that the Chief Minister has directed the officials to prepare an action plan to provide employment to 15-20 lakh people in the state.

Meanwhile, with 159 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, the total number of cases in the state stand at 2487. Out of the total cases, 698 patients have been cured while 43 others lost their lives due to the infection.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

