Around 90 stranded workers staying around Delhi's Talkatora Road demand to be sent back home

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs announcement to start special trains for migrant labourers amid lockdown have brought cheer to several people. However, about 90 migrant workers staying around Talkatora Road are yet to receive any help.

Ram Pratap, one of the migrant workers, said, "My contractor left for his village on March 4 and me and my son are stuck here. Some time ago the contractor had given me Rs 1500 but that is now finished. At present we are dependent on people who give us food."

"I request the government to arrange transportation for us too. I want to go back to my village in Gorakhpur," he added.

Meanwhile, a woman among the labourers told ANI, "I don't have any money. My daughter-in-law gave birth to a child seven days back but she hasn't been able to eat anything. I want the government to send us back to our native states as soon as possible or we will die of hunger." (ANI)

