Around 95 quarantined after one tests COVID-19 positive at wedding in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Around 95 attendees, including the newlywed couple, were quarantined on Wednesday after a guest at the wedding ceremony in Chindwara district tested COVID-19 positive.

"We have commissioned the protocol required for this situation and will be making the area containment zone as a precautionary measure," said Rajesh Shahi Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

"The authorities have asked neighbours to take the required measure to control the further spreading of coronavirus in the area," he added.

"As of now, we have got the information that the COVID-19 positive patient had come from Delhi to attend the wedding," informed the officials. (ANI)

