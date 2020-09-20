Around 977 km of international border with Bangladesh yet to be fenced: MHA

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that a total of around 977 km of international border with Bangladesh is yet to be covered by fencing.



The Minister made the remarks in response to a question raised in this regard by Congress MP from Barpeta Abdul Khaleque in Lok Sabha.

"The fencing work could not be completed due to difficult terrain, short working season, land acquisition problems, public protests, objections by Border Guard Bangladesh and recently the COVID-19 situation. The Government regularly monitors the progress of work along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure its completion," Rai said. (ANI)

