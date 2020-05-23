Arrangements in place for conducting remaining SSLC, other exams in Kerala: CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that all arrangements are in place for conducting the remaining SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations in Kerala from May 26-30.

Addressing media persons, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Department of General Education has completed all preparations for the smooth conduct of examinations.

"The education officers and school principals have been given instructions for conducting the examination by strictly complying with health and safety standards. Suggestions have been given for setting up examination centres meeting health and safety standards, facilitating students who need exam centre change, the security of question papers and students," said Vijayan.

"Instructions have been given to the education officers assigned for examination duty and to those doing invigilation work. There will be no examination centres in the Containment Zone and these students will be allotted other centres," he added.

The Chief Minister said that students coming from other states will have to undergo 14-day quarantine but they will be given facility for writing the exams.

"Similarly, students coming from homes where other family members are quarantined will also get a special facility. All students will be subjected to thermal screening and if required, there will be arrangements for medical care in schools," he said.

He said gloves are a must for teachers and answer sheets will be kept in the examination centre for seven days.

"All the schools with examination centres will be disinfected with the help of the fire force. Orders have been placed for the purchase of 5,000 IR thermometers to be used at examination centres for thermal screening. The Headmasters and the concerned education officers are instructed to make necessary sanitizer and soap available in all schools." he said.

"An instruction notice regarding safe and healthy practices and a mask will be home delivered to all SSLC students before the examination date. Masks will be distributed to students in Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Schools through NSS," he added.

So far 10,920 students have applied for change in exam centres - SSLC (1,866), HSE (8,835) and VHSE (219). The concerned education officers will send the question papers accordingly.

"Arrangements have also been made for conducting examinations in the Gulf and Lakshadweep regions for exams. Permission has been recorded to conduct exams in schools in the Gulf. All students will have the opportunity to write exams and facilitate higher studies. If any student is unable to write the exam on these dates, they need not worry. They can appear for the regular exam which will be conducted along with the SAY exam so that they do not miss out on the opportunities for higher studies", CM Vijayan said.

He said that war rooms will function at the Directorate of General Education and in each district from May 23 to coordinate examination activities and dispel the doubts of students, teachers and parents.

The CM also informed that guidelines have been prepared for the opening of Colleges in the State from June 01. They will conduct online classes till regular classes can be started. (ANI)

