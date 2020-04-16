Arrangements will be made for safety, security of medical professionals: Centre, State assure Rajasthan HC

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Central and state government on Thursday assured Rajasthan High Court that appropriate arrangements will be made for the safety and security of medical professionals, who are "facing misbehaviour" from patients during screening and treatment of coronavirus.

A division bench of Justice Sangeet Lodha and Justice Rameshwar Vyas, which was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Vivek Shrimali, has slated the matter for further hearing on April 20.

The PIL said that the lockdown was being violated, patients were misbehaving with medical professionals during their screening and treatment, and alleged negligence on part of the police and state government.

"Due to the failure of local police to reign in these elements; direct the administration to deploy the personnel from RAC or CRPC and BSF who can work fearlessly in areas under operation," the petition prayed.

It said that Jodhpur District Collector "virtually reiterated" the demands made in the petition.

"It is evident in these sickening set of circumstances that still the administrative authorities are living in their ivory towers and are recklessly lethargic towards the imminent threat to the life of not just the petitioner and his neighbours but towards the entire city of Jodhpur," it added.

Advocate solicitor general RD Rastogi and advocate general MS Singhvi, appearing for the centre and state respectively through video conferencing, assure the court of appropriate action on the ground.

A request was also made to implead the Central government on the petition. (ANI)

