Arrest of Adireddy Apparao, Vasu is out of revenge: TDP general secy Lokesh

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh on Sunday alleged that former MLC and TDP leader, Adireddy Apparao, and Adireddy Vasu were taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) out of sheer political vengeance as they refused to join the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

"It is the style of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy of diversion drama. The arrest of a Backward Class leader who is not facing any cases is possible only in this government," TDP leader Lokesh said during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Sunday.

TDP leader made it clear that his party will certainly stand by the family of Apparao.

On Sunday, TPD leader Lokesh began his pada yatra at Yemmiganur and met the residents of Lakshmipet Colony.

He also listened to the complaints that the houses allotted to them during the earlier TDP regime were not handed over to them till now. They also made it clear that various kinds of heavy taxes being imposed on them are becoming a huge burden on them.



When some persons complained that the payment of their pensions has been discontinued, the TDP leader said that the cash-strapped State Government is cancelling the pensions of several beneficiaries.

He further said once the TDP is back in power not only the pensions but also all other welfare schemes will be revived for all the eligible persons.

Moreover, the representatives of the Scheduled Caste community met TDP leader Lokesh at Srinivasa Circle in Yemmiganur and urged them to revive all 27 welfare schemes (now withdrawn) once the TDP is back in power.

Agreeing with the SC community representatives that the State Government has discontinued all the welfare schemes launched by the earlier TDP regime he said, once Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister again they will revive all the schemes.

Despite the heavy downpours, the people from various parts of the Yemmiganur Assembly segment gathered at the constituency headquarters at the padya yatra of TDP leader Lokesh. The TDP national general secretary fondly greeted them and continued his Yuva Galam pada yatra in the heavy rain. (ANI)

