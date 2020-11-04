Arrest of Arnab Goswami reflects 'totalitarian tendency' to weaken fourth pillar of democracy: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami reflects the "totalitarian tendency" to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy.

"The treatment of senior journalist Arnab Goswami is a symbol of the totalitarian tendency to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy and suppress the voice of protest. Congress should take note of the many instances, including the emergency, that the governments that oppress the press have suffered the wrath of fate," Rajnath tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the way Giswani was arrested shows the mentality of the Congress party and Maharashtra Government.



"The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested, it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra Government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it," Nadda said while speaking to reporters at Patna airport.

Goswami has been arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Later, Goswami was also named in the FIR of Naik's death case.

Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence today and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Republic TV channel has telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

