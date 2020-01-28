Arrest of PTM's Manzoor Pashteen internal matter of Pak, says new Indian Army Vice Chief

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The arrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen is an internal matter of Pakistan, Indian Army's new Vice Chief, Lieutenant General Satinder Kumar Saini, said on Tuesday.

Saini's remarks are in stark contrast with the stance taken by the Pakistani military which often spews venom against India, mostly over New Delhi's internal matters.

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen was arrested from Shaheen town in Peshawar, Pakistan in the early hours of Monday.

In Pakistan, where speaking against the military is frowned upon, PTM is known for its strident criticism of the country's powerful military for alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Along with Pashteen, the police also arrested nine other PTM workers who were identified as Muhammad Salam, Abdul Hameed, Idrees, Bilal, Mohib, Sajjadul Hassan, Aimal, Farooq, and Muhammad Salman.

Following Pashteen's arrest, #ReleaseManzoorPashteen started trending on Twitter with various politicians and human rights activists calling for his release.

The new Indian Army Vice Chief received the guard of honour at South Block lawns earlier in the day.

While responding to questions by ANI after receiving the Guard of Honour, Lt Gen Saini said terrorist launch-pads have been reoccupied and camps activated across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while adding that the Indian Army is ready to meet these challenges. (ANI)

