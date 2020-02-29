Arrest warrant issued against Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A court here on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban for failing to appear before it for witness examination in an assault case filed by an actress.

Ernakulam Additional Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese issued the arrest warrant.

As per the court's direction, Boban can take bail from police station and appear before court on March 4.

