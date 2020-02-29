Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A court here on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban for failing to appear before it for witness examination in an assault case filed by an actress.
Ernakulam Additional Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese issued the arrest warrant.
As per the court's direction, Boban can take bail from police station and appear before court on March 4.
Arrest warrant issued against Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 10:24 IST
Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A court here on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban for failing to appear before it for witness examination in an assault case filed by an actress.