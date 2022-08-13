Arrested JeM terrorist had plans to conduct terrorist attack in UP: Top police official

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested from Saharanpur was planning to conduct terror attacks in several places in Uttar Pradesh, a top UP police official said on Saturday.

Additional Director General (ADG) Prashant Kumar said today that the JeM terrorist had links with his Pakistan handlers via online modes.

The arrested terrorist identified as Muhammad Nadeem (25), a resident of Kunda Kala village of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur was arrested by an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of the UP Police on Friday just days before a nationwide celebration of the 75th year of Independence, thereby thwarting a huge untoward incident.

"ATS nabbed a Mohd Nadeem from Saharanpur, who had links with JeM. He was planning on conducting terror activities in many places in UP," ADG Kumar said.

Kumar informed that in the year 2018 Nadeem had came in online contact with Hakimullah, a member of JeM in Pakistan, who introduced him to another member, Saifullah. "He created virtual IDs from India and sent them to Pakistan handlers so he may hide his digital footprint," the ADG said.

Saifullah gave him a manual to make IEDs. He was also trained for lone-wold attacks by knife. Nadeem identified targets for same. He was in contact with several handlers on the Pakistan-Afghan border, they encouraged him to conduct anti-India activities here: ADG Prashant Kumar

The ATS squad of UP Police had earlier informed that he had plans to kill the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks on Prophet, which erupted a huge controversy and violence all across the nation.

The UP ATS received information that a man in Saharanpur, influenced by JeM and TTP ideology, was preparing for 'Fidayeen' attack. Following this, Muhammad Nadeem was identified and interrogated. During primary investigation, a mobile phone was recovered from him, in which a PDF document titled "Explosive Course Fidae Force" was found, informed the ATS.

Besides this, the police have found Muhammad Nadeem's phone chat including voice messages with Jaish-e-Muhammad and TTP terrorists of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During interrogation, Nadeem said that he has been in touch with various terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan since 2018 via WhatsApp, Telegram, IMO, Facebook Messenger, Club House etc.

He has got training in creating virtual phone numbers from terror organisations.

A Pakistani named Saifullah was training him to carry out a 'Fidayeen' attack on government buildings or police forces. Nadeem was asked to travel to Pakistan for special training.



As per information, the JeM terrorist has also given names of his fellow terrorists to the police.

One mobile phone with two SIM cards have been recovered from him. He has been booked under Sections 121A/123 of IPC.

(ANI)