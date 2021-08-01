Arrested TDP leader faces life threat, claims wife

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao's wife Devineni Anupama on Saturday expressed concern that her arrested husband who is currently remanded in Rajahmundry Central Jail, was facing an immediate life threat from the mining mafia and goons.

Anupama wrote separate letters to the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice, State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, urging them to order for immediate protection to her husband from the mafia gangs and vested interests.

Anupama wrote that her husband Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has been very active in public life whether in ruling or in the opposition. He has been fighting and agitating against the corrupt elements and illegal mining mafia. As a result, Devineni Uma has become a target for the mafia gangs who are now bent on eliminating him and also causing serious financial harm to his family and property.



Anupama wrote that it was because of his struggle against illegal mining in Kondapalli forests that Devineni Uma was arrested on July 27, 2021, after implicating him in a false case. In fact, the mafia gangs attacked Uma in G. Konduru Mandal in Krishna district where illegal mining was going on.

Anupama said that her husband has now been sent to remand at Rajahmundry Central Jail. In the midst of this, Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendent was suddenly transferred and replaced. The unexpected transfer was raising doubts and concerns about the safety of Devineni Uma.

Anupama added that their concerns for the life of Devineni Uma were escalating since many violent attacks took place on the arrested and remanded individuals while they were in police custody or in jails of AP under judicial custody. In this backdrop, the family members, relatives, followers, and well-wishers of Uma were highly concerned about the looming threat to his life. (ANI)

