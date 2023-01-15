Arrested terrorists were planning to execute targeted killings of "right-wing Hindu leaders": Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Two terrorists who were arrested this week in the national capital were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on the "right-wing Hindu leaders" in various states, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Recovery of live cartridges and hand grenades was also done.

The terrorists were identified as Jagjit Singh (29), a resident of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, and Naushad Ali (56) hailing from Jahangir Puri area of the national capital.

"They were tasked to plan and carry out attacks on right-wing Hindu leaders in neighbouring states. Three Pistols, 22 live cartridges, and two hand grenades were recovered," police said.

The development comes days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations for which security has been beefed up in the entire city.

The terrorists were in contact with some foreign entities involved to propagate terror activities in India, the police said, adding that they had murdered a man in the national capital and dumped his body "to prove their credibility".

"The interrogation of arrested accused revealed that they were in contact with some foreign entities involved to propagate terror activities in India and to destabilise communal harmony. To prove their credibility and capability they committed the murder of an innocent man and dumped his body at different places in Delhi," the police said.



The police said that they had received specific inputs that cross-border terror handlers are planning to execute attacks on prominent public persons in Delhi, NCR, and neighbouring states using gangsters, following which the police started the investigation.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that Jagjit Singh alias Jassa alias Kaptan set up a base in the area of North Delhi for his task. He stayed with Naushad in the Jaghangir Puri area and acquired high-grade weapons.

"On the basis of this information, it has been revealed that a conspiracy has been hatched by across-the-border terror handlers and Indian-based operatives with gangsters to eliminate prominent persons," the police said.

A case was registered based on the information to unearth the whole conspiracy at Special Cell.

According to the police, when Singh was lodged in Haldwani Jail in a murder case, he developed close association with members of Bambiha gang who were also lodged in the same jail.

Singh was released on a 20-day parole in April 2022.

"On 20th April he was attacked by criminals affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Gularbhoj in Gadarpur, Uttrakhand," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

