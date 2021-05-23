Arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar, associate taken for medical check-up

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday took wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala to a hospital for a medical check-up soon after their arrest in the morning.

They are to be produced before the court later in the day.

Olympic medallist, Kumar, was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay, who was with him on a two-wheeler.

Sushil Kumar is a prime accused in a case of murder of wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on May 4.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana.



According to the police, Kumar while absconding crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories during the last 18 days.

The Delhi Police further informed that he was constantly changing his SIM card in an effort to avoid being arrested.

The police had been raiding several places in Delhi and neighbouring states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, in search of the wrestler.

The Delhi court had rejected his anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, a look-out-circular (LOC) and a non-bailable-warrant (NBW) were issued against the wrestler.

Earlier, the Delhi police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, a reward of Rs 50,000 for information of his associate Ajay Bakkarwala.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them - Sagar Rana - died during treatment. (ANI)

