Art, literature play significant role in intellectual growth of human beings: Lokpal Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Lokpal Punjab Justice (Retd) Vinod Kumar Sharma appealed to the artists to adopt the highest standards of art so that the intellectual level of the people can be raised further.

Addressing an event to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Punjab Kala Bhavan, Justice Sharma said, "Literature and art played an important role in the intellectual growth of human beings. Due to this, the responsibility of the writers and artists to make available the best art to the people increases even more."

While paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Justice Sharma said he was a great orator who is also remembered for his poetry. Lokpal Punjab also appreciated the efforts of the Sargam Society in organizing this musical evening.



While paying tribute Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee devoted his life towards making India stronger and more developed. (ANI)





