Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at 'Back to Village' programme on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at 'Back to Village' programme on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Article 370 deprived people of benefits of Central schemes: J-K LG

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:23 IST

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday said the Article 370 deprived the people of several of benefits of Central government schemes.
"We are assessing how much did the schemes of Central government benefit you when Article 370 was in place. I think you were deprived of many of them. Now, you have the opportunity to utilise them," said Murmu addressing a gathering at Moori village near Katra in Reasi.
Lieutenant-Governor Murmu was at Moori village near Katra in Reasi district in connection with the programme under flagship scheme -- Back to the Village -- where officers receive the first-hand appraisal reports at the grassroots level about the developmental works at their doorstep.
Under the Back to Village scheme, more than 5,000 Gazetted Officers (GOs) and 657 directorate level officers are scheduled to visit their assigned Panchayats during this week to receive the first-hand appraisal reports at the grassroots level about the developmental works.
After gathering the feedback from the common masses, the officers have been directed to prepare a report card and critical gap analysis at the end of their 2-day visit to a village on a pre-circulated format.
The Lieutenant-Governor was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam, J&K Chief Secretary, and other senior officers.
The Central government had in August announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu Kashmir. It had simultaneously announced the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Telangana: Two injured after chemical container explodes in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after a chemical container exploded in a scrap shop in Jagadgiri Gutta area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:28 IST

Telangana: Woman dies after being run over by lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in ECIL area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Poster featuring picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As the stage is set for the newly formed alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- led by Uddhav Thackeray to form the government in Maharashtra, a poster was seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan here featuring a picture of Bal Thackeray

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:01 IST

UP: 4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people died while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with a major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kannauj here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:59 IST

Harsh Vardhan, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar in Lok Sabha during...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on a bill to ban e-cigarettes with the former saying he expects more dignified behaviour from Chowdhury and the latter accu

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:04 IST

Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath-taking ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister scheduled here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Governor trying to 'create confrontation' with WB govt, says TMC minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Minister of State (Health) in the West Bengal government, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was 'creating a confrontation with the state government.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Goa Youth Congress intensifies campaign on Mhadei issue

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The digital campaign of the Congress party on Mhadei today issued a poster with a caption that seemingly draws from the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Centre approves Loktak Inland waterways project in Manipur

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday approved the long pending demand of Manipur government for the development of Loktak Inland Waterways project in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

AB-PMJAY opens Bronze Certification Accreditation for all...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27(ANI): Strengthening the system of quality culture in healthcare sector, the Central government's National Health Authority (NHA) has now decided to open Bronze Certificate Accreditation for all hospitals even though they are not emplaned with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantr

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants.

Read More
iocl