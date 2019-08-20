BJP Working president JP Nadda (File photo)
BJP Working president JP Nadda (File photo)

Article 370, nationalism to be major poll planks of BJP in Assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Eying for the three-fourth majority in the Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, the top BJP leadership, has planned to make Article 370 and nationalism its main poll planks, besides development in the upcoming Assembly polls.
BJP chief Amit Shah and party's working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with newly-appointed election in-charges of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand in the presence of General Secretary (Organisation) and state BJP in-charge of the three states.
Sources present in the meeting told ANI that the issues related to campaigning, programs of top party leadership and the roadmap ahead were discussed in the meeting.
"Article 370 was a big issue and being followed by since the days of Jan Sangh. The BJP government has taken a major decision to abrogate it. It will be discussed. It's a big election issue," Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala told reporters.
He said that Nadda will soon visit Ambala and address a meeting of Shakti-Kendra of three districts which will be followed by another meeting of Mandal presidents.
Haryana and Jharkhand are ruled by the BJP whereas in Maharashtra the BJP and Shiv Sena are running a coalition government.
Shah, in a recent rally in Jind, has already set a target of over 75 in Haryana.
A similar target of winning 65-plus seats in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly and 220-plus in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly has been set, sources said.
The assembly polls in these states are scheduled to be held later this year.
The states have been asked to prepare for the elections with the target given and have been told to focus on national issues with the development of the states in their campaign materials.
The BJP had won 47 out of 90 seats in Haryana, 42 of 81 in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union in Jharkhand and bagged 122 seats in Maharashtra in partnership with the Shiv Sena, which won 63 seats, in the 2014 assembly polls. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:58 IST

Mobile internet services went off due to 'techincal glitch':...

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Refuting media reports that the mobile internet services were snapped once again in the region, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said that the issue arose due to "technical glitch".

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:57 IST

Delhi: Man kills lover's husband, held

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly killing the husband of his married lover in Jaitpur area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:55 IST

Telangana: 2 arrested, foreign currency worth around Rs 1.5 cr...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle Saudi Arabian Riyal worth around Rs 1.5 core from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:55 IST

NIA arrests one in case of ambush on road opening party of Assam...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Chandam Tondon Singh here on Tuesday in connection with the case of an ambush on Road Opening Party (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road in Chandel district on November 15, 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Rajnath pitches for indigenisation, says private industry can...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid stress on progressively reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers and indigenously developing comprehensive capabilities in the defence sector, while approving private industry to use test facilities of government en

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:50 IST

US announces $125 million humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Kabul (Afghanistan), Aug 20 (ANI): The United States of America on Tuesday announced an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:49 IST

UP: Son carries old mother on his back after hospital refuses stretcher

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A man carried his mother on his back from a government hospital in Siddharthnagar here after hospital authorities refused to provide her with a stretcher.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Kashmir stands firmly with India : RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that people in Kashmir stand firmly with India after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Delhi CM flags off 25 new buses with unique features under cluster scheme

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off the first lot of buses with unique features including hydraulic lifts for differently-abled persons under the cluster scheme.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

Flood prone Amaravati not safe to be Andhra capital: Andhra...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday apparently stirred controversy by stating that Amaravati, which lies in a flood-prone area is not a safe place for capital city and much of the public's money had been wasted in developing it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

PM Modi talks to British PM, raises vandalism outside Indian...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday and drew his attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda while referring to vandalism by a mob outside the India

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:29 IST

Bihar: Ward councilor alleges Municipal Council Mayor's son of...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Woman ward councillor Pinki Devi on Tuesday alleged that the son of Municipal Council Mayor eve-teased her during a board meeting of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Read More
iocl