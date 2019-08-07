Article 370 revoked: Was waiting to see this day, Sushma tweets to PM

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Minister of External Affairs and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday expressed delight over the passing of key bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," Swaraj tweeted.

On Monday, Swaraj had said that the abrogation of the special provision is a true tribute to BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who died fighting for "one nation, one flag".

"Many greetings to all the MPs of Rajya Sabha who helped pass the resolution ending Article 370 today and paid a true tribute to the sacrifice of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and fulfilled his dream of a united India," Swaraj had tweeted.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The lower house of parliament also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

