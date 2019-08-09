Article 370 scrapped: J-K residents to enjoy equal rights and duties, become beneficiaries of Central schemes

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Free from the shackles of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir region is now looking forward to a glorious future, with the implementation of Central schemes and laws in the state.

The revocation of Article 370 enables Jammu and Kashmir region to adhere to the Constitution of India, same as the rest of the country and thus enjoying all the rights and duties that all other citizens of the country have.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already promised that new projects like building IIT, IIM and AIIMS will be initiated and the Central government will also work on power projects and setting up of Anti-corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir.

The abrogation of Article 370 will ensure that different laws and Constitutional amendments, as passed by the Indian parliament, automatically apply to the state.

As Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament: "One hundred and six laws including constitutional amendments could not be extended; laws prohibiting child marriage, Right to Education, Right to Information and about teachers training had not been extended to the state due to Article 370."

Similarly, with the scrapping of Article 35A, the people from outside Jammu and Kashmir will be able to buy the property and invest in the state.

Maharashtra government has already announced its interest in setting up resorts in the region and providing employment opportunities to the local residents by imparting required training to them.

The move will not only bring fresh employment opportunities for the youth but as outlined by Prime Minister Modi will also open new avenues of political opportunities for young leaders.

"Decades of dynastic rule prevented the youth of Jammu and Kashmir from political leadership. Now our youth will lead Jammu and Kashmir and will take it to a new height. I will especially urge the youth and especially sisters of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and take the mantle of development in their hand," Prime Minister Modi had said in his address to the nation on Thursday.

He also promised new employment opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in both the public and the private sectors.

"Local youth will receive employment. Both public and private sectors companies will be encouraged to create jobs for the local youths in the state. The vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir will be filled and this will surely benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Projects like building IIT, IIM, and AIIMS will be initiated as well as the government will work on power projects and setting up of Anti-corruption Bureau," he said in his address to the nation.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of spreading extremism and terrorism also stands defeated.

As stated by Home Minister Shah, as many as 41,500 persons have been killed in terror-related violence since 1989.

"The terrorism spread due to Article 370. Do we want to walk on the same path? We walked on the same path for 70 years. What was the result?," Shah had said in Parliament.

Endorsing the view, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP K Rajendra Kumar had told ANI that the provisions of Article 370 had given rise to separatist tendencies in the state.

The move of scrapping Article 370 has also received support from different sections of people including students and former servicemen.

Amid loud sloganeering of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', a number of students of Government Degree College, Kathua led by RSS student wing hoisted the national flag atop the college entry gate on Friday.

One of the students, Nakul said: "Today we have hoisted national flag here. We are all very happy and hopeful that this complete integration with India will open a new door of opportunities for us."

Another student, Naman Dogra also expressed hope of new industries bringing new jobs to the region.

"This is historic and I appreciate it. The scrapping of Article 370 will pave way for the glorious future of Jammu and Kashmir. New employment opportunities will unfold with new in the area."

The Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association of Kathua celebrated the scraping of Article 370 and said that they have welcomed the decision, which will end the disparity in the region.

"The door of development will be opened and militancy will be wiped out from the state," said Gian Singh Pathania.

Meanwhile, normalcy has started to return in the Union Territory with schools reopening in Udhampur and Kathua districts on Friday.

Jammu administration has also issued orders for the withdrawal of Section 144 from Jammu Municipal limits and has announced the opening of all schools from tomorrow.

District Commissioner of Reasi district, Indu Kanwal Chib also stated that all schools and colleges in the district will open from tomorrow.

Sharing details of the present situation, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Muneer on Friday said: "In Jammu, the situation is normal. In Kashmir, the situation is under control. All steps necessary to maintain law and order will be taken."

Friday prayers in Srinagar and other regions of Kashmir were also conducted peacefully with locals visiting nearby mosques to offer 'namaz.' (ANI)

