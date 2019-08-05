Article 370 scrapped: Shah lauds Modi for "unwavering commitment" towards ensuring India's unity, integrity

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "unwavering commitment" towards ensuring the unity and integrity of the country.

"Today, Modi govt has corrected a long-overdue historic wrong. I congratulate PM @narendramodiji for his unwavering commitment towards ensuring unity and integrity of our motherland. This historic decision will usher in a new dawn of peace and development in J&K and Ladakh region," Shah tweeted shortly after The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 was passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Home Minister stressed that this decision will ensure that there will no more be a system of "do nishan, do samvidhan" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir has always been an integral part of India but this decision will ensure that there will no more be do nishan, do samvidhan (do nishaan-do sviNdhaan) in J&K. This decision is a tribute to all the patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for a united India. Congratulations to the entire nation," he said on the microblogging site.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply. (ANI)

