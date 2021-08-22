Artificial lake bursts near Leh's Rumbak blocks Indus River

Leh (Ladakh)[India], August 21 (ANI): District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Leh informed on Saturday that an artificial lake near Rumbak has burst which resulted in the blockage in the Indus River and creating an artificial lake in the area.



"Alert!!! As per information received from CEO, DDMA Leh, there is an outburst of an artificial lake near Rumbak resulting in blockage of the Indus River and creating an artificial lake in the area. The artificial lake formed in the river may outburst anytime," tweeted by the Department of Information and Public Relations Leh (DIPR Leh).

"The road approaching Rumbak, Zingchen, Yurutse and Rumchung has been cut off from the main road," DIPR Leh further tweeted. (ANI)

