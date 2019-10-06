Police said the accused was caught running away from the house on the CCTV camera. Further probe is on.
Artist Shireen Mody found dead in her house in Goa

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:29 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Artist Shireen Mody was found dead at her house in Arpora village in north Goa on Sunday.
Police said that her gardener Prafulla from Assam was also found dead a short distance away from her house.
"Mody was allegedly attacked by the gardener, who fell a short distance away and died," Utkrisht Prasoon, Superintendent of Police, north Goa, told ANI.
He also said that the accused was caught running away from the house on the CCTV camera. Further probe is on. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:03 IST

